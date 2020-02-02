TOURISM MINISTER’S SELF CONGRATULATIONS

The Progressive Liberal Party sent out this press statement about the Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar who is on a round of promotions to say what a good job he has been doing as Minister of Tourism:

29 January 2020

The PLP takes note of the Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar and his patting himself on the back about the apparent successes in tourism and aviation.

The Minister is ungracious. He is taking credit for successes which are not of his making.

The PLP under Perry Christie and under Glenys Hanna Martin and Obie Wilchcombe laid the ground work for the today’s successes in Tourism and in Aviation. The Minister should acknowledge that fact.

The single largest contributor to the success of Tourism today is the PLP’s dogged determination to ensure that Bahamar succeeded. Mr D’Aguilar fought tooth and nail to stop it and now without so much as a “by your leave” he wants to take credit for the success. Disgraceful!

He should also thank the PLP for the Lynden Pindling Airport and for the air service agreement recently signed with the United States about which he was boasting, without any acknowledgement of this predecessor’s work. Shameful!

Finally, his shameless self- promotion has only incensed the people in Grand Bahama and Abaco, who see a Minister boasting of success in Tourism while they are suffering.

Completely insensitive!

