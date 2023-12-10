TRANSPHOBIA IN THE BAHAMAS

Attorney Mark Symonette Rolle held a press conference to announce that he was taking action against the owners of a club who excluded a transgender woman from the club and then the woman was set upon by a group of people because they discovered that she was transgender.  The comments on social media were scathing about the woman and the homophobia came out in earnest. This is some sense a really sick society.  The Prime Minister condemned the attack. The U S Embassy has called for a full investigation.

