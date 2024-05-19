Treating The Children At Sandilands School Fred Mitchell MP

The following was posted on Fred Mitchell Minute by Minute on Facebook on Friday 17 May 2024:

Today, I was honoured to treat the Sandilands Primary School girls’ volleyball team, the science club, their advisors, and parents to lunch to celebrate being victorious in their respective competitions.

Though I could not be there due to official travel, Ambassador Symonette spoke to the group on my behalf and expressed how proud I am of them. I extend Congratulations once again.

The bedrock of my public life and representation in the Fox Hill Constituency has been to inspire, motivate, and assist the constituents, especially the children. I came into the constituency vowing never to stop trying to improve the lives of the residents of Fox Hill.

Hon. Frederick A. Mitchell M.P.

Fox Hill constituency

17 May 2024