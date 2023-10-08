TROOPS READY TO GO TO HAITI

Last week 2 October 2023 , the United Nations passed a resolution to authorize under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter a policing action in Haiti.  This comes one year after the request from the Haitian Prime Minister.  The political solution is still not in sight, despite the best efforts of Caricom former Prime Ministers Kenny Anthony, Perry Christe and Bruce Golding to forge a consensus amongst the various groups in Haiti. It will take about eight months to actually get to see troops on the ground now that we have the resolution. The National Security Minister Wayne Munroe says the Bahamian troops are ready to go. Meanwhile, the Kenyan Foreign Minister who piloted the resolution through the UN has been sent packing and is no longer Foreign Misner but Tourism Minister.  That did not send a  good signal because Kenya is to lead the force in Haiti, but the US says that the President of Kenya is still committed to the project.  There is Opposition to the Kenyan led troop support in Kenya itself.

