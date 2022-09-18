Tropical Storm Fiona Is Coming Maybe

Those of us who have been around since the fifties, will know from experience that September is the critical month for hurricanes. Hurricane Donna struck the island of New Provident in 1960 in late September. It’s been that way for a while. The question we ask is if we have learned anything from Dorian which struck us with devastating impacts three years ago. Are we any better prepared? It sure doesn’t feel that way. We appear to be the same sitting ducks that we were three years ago, Plenty of talk but we are no better strategically prepared than when Dorian struck on 1 September 2022. So, we pray to God we dodge this bullet.