Tropical Storm Fiona Is Coming Maybe

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Those of us who have been around since the fifties, will know from experience that September is the critical month for hurricanes.  Hurricane Donna struck the island of New Provident in 1960 in late September.  It’s been that way for a while.  The question we ask is if we have learned anything from Dorian which struck us with devastating impacts three years ago.  Are we any better prepared?  It sure doesn’t feel that way.  We appear to be the same sitting ducks that we were three years ago, Plenty of talk but we are no better strategically prepared than when Dorian struck on 1 September 2022.  So, we pray to God we dodge this bullet.

This Week's Posts

CORPS OF THE DISHONEST AND THE DISGRACEFUL PROTESTORS

THE NOWHERE MAN ( A TRIBUTE IN SONG TO LINCOLN BAIN)

THE MENTAL ILLNESS OF THE PROTESTORS

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

This Month's Posts

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Fred Mitchell goes On The Record

Remembering 16 September 2021

Fred Mitchell On C A Newry’s Radio Show

Fox Hill Branch Says Farewell To Tammi Ferguson

Welcome To Sandilands Vice Principal

Computers For Doris Johnson

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Facebook-f Instagram