Donald Trump, the United States President, is living in a world of unreality. The General Election results are in and he lost the election. He can count his reign in weeks. He and a few of his cohorts like the Secretary of State of the United States are the only ones that don’t seem to know that the game is up. So long good bye. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the President elect and Vice President Elect of the United States.