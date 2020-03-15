TRUMP SAYS NO TO CARIBBEAN CRUISE SHIPS AND THEY COMPLY WITHOUT A WHIMPER

From Royal Caribbean:

Royal Caribbean is suspending its U.S. operations at midnight Saturday, the company said Friday. Its move followed Princess Cruises, Viking and Disney on Thursday.

MSC Cruises said Friday that it’s canceling its cruises from Miami to the Caribbean from Saturday through April 30.

Princess announced Thursday that it is suspending its global operations for 60 days amid the coronavirus pandemic that has already forced two of its ships’ passengers into quarantine.

All operations will be suspended March 12 to May 10 according to a statement from the cruise line shared with USA TODAY by spokesperson Negin Kamali.