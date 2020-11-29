Trump Still Living In La La Land

It was an embarrassing spectacle. The President of The United States Donald Trump sitting in front of cameras babbling on with one form of nonsense after the next. Democracy is an interesting instrument. There has to be a way to protect society from an idiot who is not only ignorant but just seems to have lost his mind. You see how empires in the past have crumbled. There are actually people who believe this man. The deaths of Americans from COVID-19 have not moved him. He just babbles along, as the sickness and death mounts in his country, complaining that he actually won the general election. He lost.