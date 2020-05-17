TRUMP UNMASKED

While his experts all have masks around him and preach that all should wear a mask in the face of the wild spread of Covid 19, killing almost 100,000 Americans and hundreds of thousands more around the world, the President of the United Sates Donald Trump stands alone unmasked at the White House on 14 May 2020. An idiot or a genius. You take your pick. According to the experts, he is endangering his own life and those around him. His co-author on the book The Art of The Deal says that Mr. Trump is without a conscience and in a choice between his own political survival and hundreds of thousands of deaths, he would choose the former over the latter.