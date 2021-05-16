Statement from the Chairman Progressive Liberal Party

On the Passing of Sir Charles Carter

15 May 2021

We regret to inform the public, following a phone call from the family of Sir Edward Charles Carter, that he has passed away. He was 78 years old.

The Leader of our party Philip Davis has been informed and passes on to the family on behalf of all our leadership team including Deputy Chester Cooper and the Parliamentary caucus, all members and supporters our heartfelt condolences.

This marks the end of an era in the life of our country for the arts, broadcasting and media. For decades Sir Charles loomed over those spheres. He was the voice that woke us up each morning. He assured us that we were Bahamians.

He then entered public life and served with distinction as a Member of Parliament and a Cabinet Minister.

He was a faithful adherent and supporter of the progressive cause.

The party commends him to Almighty God and thanks him for his inestimable contributions to our country and its national life.

Blessings to his widow Lady Muriell Carter, his sons Eddie and Mark and the wider family who survived him.

