UB President Rodney Smith Is Leaving?

A report circulating over the weekend from the web site USNEWS.com said that the now University of The Bahamas President Rodney Smith has been nominated for the post of President of West Virginia State University in the United States. Dr. Smith did not actively apply for the job but was nominated. It seems that the Free National Movement government has made it all but impossible for the President to function. They reportedly cut the budget of the university by some 12 million dollars so that every month the University is scrapping to make payroll with a reported shortfall of 1.2 million dollars per month. Now the Finance Ministry has demanded a further 16.1 million dollars in cuts and it is not clear how the university can actually survive the next two years with such brutal cuts. The FNM has a history of underfunding and stripping the University.