Fred Mitchell MP, Foreign Minister, visits the constituency office of Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachan 14 August 2023 to speak to his young interns from left: Mr Strachan, Lamont Moss (Junior at Southern Mississippi University), Tico Williams ( 10th Grade Kingsway Academy), Mr Mitchell, Lennika Knowles (11th Grade Greenville Preparatory), Reno Brown (Doris Johnson) and Perronique Horton (Constituency office administrator).