WARNING: THIS ARTICLE MAY CONTAIN LANGUAGE SOME MAY FIND OFFENSIVE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The funeral service for the late Rev. Lloyd Smith, President of the Bahamas National Missionary and Education Convention, on Friday 4 August 2023 went off without a hitch.  But it always takes an ass to try and spoil the show. According to this lady in the headline, the service started late because Fred Mitchell, the rep for the Prime Minister, went to the Jean Street Auditorium of the Baptist where he had been informed the service would take place and when subsequently informed, he came to the church Mt. Horeb.  This lady goes on social media and then passes around a meme to say that the service started late because of Mr. Mitchell and she was annoyed.  This is some FNM partisan obviously.  But sweet stupid girl, the service didn’t start late because of Mr. Mitchell, if indeed it did. It started when the organizers of the service wanted to start it.  They didn’t need Mr. Mitchell to start the service.  They could have started without him.  But what this now demonstrates is that silly season has come early. Stupid woman. If she was inconvenienced as a result of the start of the service she could carried her complaining ass home.

A CUNT NAMED RENEE TAYLOR-ALLEN

This Week's Posts

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE MAY CONTAIN LANGUAGE SOME MAY FIND OFFENSIVE

Fred Mitchell at the funeral and repass for the late Erskine Davis of Fox Hill

Fred Mitchell addresses Fox Hill Branch at Doris Johnson Senior High

Baby Grand Piano gifted to the Fox Hill Community Centre

THE US GOVERNMENT MAKES A MISTAKE ON TRUMP

THE MEANING OF TRUMP FOR ADRIAN GIBSON’S TRIAL

PLP’S DON’T DEFEND THEIR OWN PARTY

This Month's Posts

Baby Grand Piano gifted to the Fox Hill Community Centre

THE US GOVERNMENT MAKES A MISTAKE ON TRUMP

THE MEANING OF TRUMP FOR ADRIAN GIBSON’S TRIAL

PLP’S DON’T DEFEND THEIR OWN PARTY

THE RAPE CASE AGAINST THE POLITICIAN

NO NEWS THAT TROOPS ARE GOING TO HAITI

HOW PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY DON’T PAY ATTENTION

STATE FUNERAL FOR REV LLOYD SMITH

Fred Mitchell In Atlanta For Independence

Attending Independence Church Service In Atlanta

FNM TRIES AFTER KEITH BELL WITH A DULL KNIFE

THE NERVE OF HUBERT MINNIS

Baby Grand Piano gifted to the Fox Hill Community Centre

THE US GOVERNMENT MAKES A MISTAKE ON TRUMP

THE MEANING OF TRUMP FOR ADRIAN GIBSON’S TRIAL

PLP’S DON’T DEFEND THEIR OWN PARTY

THE RAPE CASE AGAINST THE POLITICIAN

NO NEWS THAT TROOPS ARE GOING TO HAITI

Facebook-f Instagram