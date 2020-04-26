Wasting Police Time on Roadblocks

When this crisis is over the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis will be known as the Minister of Lines. He has caused lines at the supermarket and at the drug store. There needed to be no lines, if he had just left well enough alone. Then last week, he ordered that when you leave your house you must have in your possession government issued identification documents. The police then appeared the next morning Monday 20 April 2020, checking people in their cars so there were long lines tailing back all over the island. This is a complete waste of police manpower.