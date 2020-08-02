WE AGREE WITH REV. MORRISON OPEN THE CHURCH

Rev. T. G. Morrison, who is one of the country’s conservative clerics, has now become somewhat of a rebel. The Government announced yet again that church services are to shut down because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Rev. Morrison, who pastors the historic Zion Baptist Church at Shirley and East Streets said that he was having none of it. This is his second stab at it. He refused to follow the orders the first time that church services were ordered to stop. We agree with him. He said despite the Government’s orders, his church doors will remain open on Sundays. Good for him.