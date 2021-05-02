WE BURY HYLAND SMITH BIMINI BRANCH CHAIR

Senator Fred Mitchell took time out from the funeral to visit Joe Jones at Poggy Bay Mini Mart, an old friend.

Senators Fred Mitchell and Michael Darville with Leadership Councilor Randy Rolle, Branch First Vice Davon Rolle aka Rivi, Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes, Election Coordinator Kevin Simmons, Kitty Saunders, PLP Branch Chair. 1 May 2021 after the funeral of Hyland Smith, PLP Branch Chair.

Hyland Smith, PLP Stalwart Councilor, loved the PLP. When the party lost in 2017, he was the Branch Chair of the PLP in Bimini and he took it hard. He set out though almost immediately with this team to rebuild the Bimini branch from scratch and sought a new representative to carry the banner for the PLP. Sadly that was not the case and he did not live to see his dream fulfilled. However, the people of Bimini and the PLP hierarchy led by Philip Brave Davis and Chairman Fred Mitchell remembered him and turned out in full force to pay tribute to him at a service at the Anglican Church in Bimini on Saturday 1 May 2021. Rest in peace brother.