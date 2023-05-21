WHAT HAPPENS IN THE PARTY STAYS IN THE PARTY

Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP, has been engaged over the past week in a series of talks designed to appeal to PLPs not to shoot themselves in the foot. When you mine the various PLP support and chat groups on Facebook and on What’s App, there is too much, far too much negativity, much of it generated from the PLP about itself. Mr. Mitchell called in aid and comfort the Soca song: what happens at the party stays in the party.

Mesg from PLP Chairman & Minister of Public Service & Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fred Mitchell. 05/17/23 – YouTube