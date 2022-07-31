WHAT THE HELL IS RUSSIA DOING TO US?

Last week we reported that the Russians had listed us as a country that would have debts owed by Russians to us or citizens and companies in rubles, worthless currency on the international markets.  The Central Bank issued a statement saying that there will be a negligible impact if any on us.  The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell said that The Bahamas had committed no unfriendly acts toward Russia. The Russians should pull back from their decisions.  The Foreign Minister of Russia is on a charm, offensive because what they have done is causing food to be scarce on the world markets. They have been blockading Ukraine’s ports and so no wheat can get to the outside world.  Africa and the Caribbean suffer because of the actions of the Russians.

