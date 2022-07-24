WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT KEMSLEY FERGUSON IN FREEPORT

Playing Russian Roulette With The  Bahamas Bread-and-Butter Industry Tourism.

Two years ago, the Bahamas was brought to its economic knees because of the  Covid 19 Pandemic. US dollars became scarce in the Bahamian economy. Taxis, Bus and Tour Operators, Straw vendors,  Restaurants, Hotel and Allied workers, were sent home with  no pay check.  Airport security screenings, on the other hand, received their pay monthly without fail from the government. This past Monday, according to news reports, on the Eve of an all important inspection and site visit by TSA from the USA; the Bahamian Security screeners took industrial action at the airport. This was an irresponsible act of sabotage that had the potential to put at risk our country’s economy.  This thoughtless action could have caused a major downgrade at LPIA.

 A downgrade at the country’s gateway airport has serious implications for every  aspect of Bahamian life. 

   Playing Russian roulette with our country’s economy had the potential to put at risk the Tourism Goose which lays the golden egg of our economy. 

 The Bahamas is among a few countries in the world that have US pre-clearance.

This foolishly timed industrial action put at risk our country’s standing. 

*  Who organized the industrial action?

* Was this action brought about because of a visceral dislike of this new day government? 

 * What sanctions should now be meted out to the fifth column who sought to do damage to our fragile tourist economy which is still in recovery mode from the two-year loss of non economic opportunities?

 These actions were misguided, ill- conceived, and reckless to our well being, and to every Bahamian. The architect of this scheme, when found out, should be  retired in the public interest from the  government service.

Felix  Sands

