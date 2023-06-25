WHAT’S WITH CASSIUS STUART

Cassius Stuart has failed as a politician if, by the definition of success, you mean getting into the House of Assembly. He has tried his own party, then the FNM a couple of times, and then the PLP, and now well we don’t quite know where he is. What we know is that he is on TV every night kissing up to the hostess Shenique Miller. They are still trying to get the ratings on Eyewitness News that Clint Watson used to get but have all failed. Mr. Stuart’s latest hobby horse is LGBQTI people. In particular, he is after transgender people and their alleged attack on our children. They probably represent so small a minority in this country that you cannot even see them, but he is making an issue. The sky is falling, says Mr. Stuart. He called a rally to protect the children, he says. This is all much ado about nothing. Mr. Stuart may not be conscious of it but he identifies as a heterosexual male. We don’t care whether he is or isn’t, that is what he identifies as and we respect that. So if an adult wishes for themselves to identify as another gender, what the hell has it got to do with him, Anyway, it is his political issue, and most people in the PLP think we should just ignore Cassius Stuart but we want to make it clear that this man is an opportunist and without principles, worse than Lincoln Bain because he has intelligence whereas it is a crap shoot with Mr. Bain. The irony is that Mr. Stuart owes his success as a politician to gay men. They supported him, and rescued him. Paid his bills, rescued him from jail, introduced him to the world, and yet this is the recompense they get from a certainly ungrateful wretch. Never mind marriage and children. That means nothing. By the way, there is a saying that birds of a feather stick together. Just saying.