The criminal Omar Archer, the right hand of Hubert Minnis, is at it again. This time he circulated one of his nasty voice notes, filled with expletives and invective about Michael Pintard, the Leader of the FNM, which part he said he supports but he went on to libel and defame Mr. Pintard extensively and threatened to destroy him. That is the state of the FNM right now. A right mess. Meanwhile, Michael Pintard has taken his red tennis and gone to Inagua for a town meeting.