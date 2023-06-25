A FORMAL FAREWELL TO HON. GEORGE A SMITH

The Governor General at the portrait of the Hon George Smith in the foyer of the House of Assembly.

The family of the late George Smith

Rev. Kenny Forbes delivers the homily at the Catholic Cathedral

Member of the House of Assembly paying their last respects led by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Prime Minister Philip Davis led the mourning in a state funeral for the late Hon George A Smith, one of the last men standing from the Pindling Cabinet and who signed the independence agreement with the British.. He was honoured in a ceremony at the House of Assembly on Wednesday 22 June 2023 and the funeral at the Catholic Cathedral on 23 June 2023. Rest in peace.