MAKING IT EASIER FOR FOLK TO DO BUSINESS IN THE BAHAMAS

A businessman in Bimini could not understand why his business licence was not being renewed. So he called the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell to ask if he could find out why. Turns out that because his turnover in the business was more than 150k a year, there is a need for an accountant to certify the accounts of the business. What the hell? But you would have thought that someone could have pointed out to the businessman why the licence was being held up. The matter was resolved. But it goes to show that the complaint in this country is that it is too difficult to do business in the place and the people at the Ministry of Finance are blind deaf and dumb to people’s ordinary problems like the one just mentioned.