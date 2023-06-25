MAKING IT EASIER FOR FOLK TO DO BUSINESS IN THE BAHAMAS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

A businessman in Bimini could not understand why his business licence was not being renewed. So he called the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell to ask if he could find out why.  Turns out that because his turnover in the business was more than 150k a year, there is a need for an accountant to certify the accounts of the business. What the hell?  But you would have thought that someone could have pointed out to the businessman why the licence was being held up.  The matter was resolved. But it goes to show that the complaint in this country is that it is too difficult to do business in the place and the people at the Ministry of Finance are blind deaf and dumb to people’s ordinary problems like the one just mentioned.

This Week's Posts

DIALOGUE OF THE DEAF IN PARIS

SUMMER BEGAN ON 21 JUNE 2023 LAST WEDNESDAY

WHAT’S NEXT FOR MIA MOTTLEY

THE FOREIGN INVESTORS DON’T WANT TO PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE

THE QUESTION OF THE NASSAU CRUISE PORT

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE ON A FOOL’S ERRAND

MAKING IT EASIER FOR FOLK TO DO BUSINESS IN THE BAHAMAS

This Month's Posts

THE FOREIGN INVESTORS DON’T WANT TO PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE

THE QUESTION OF THE NASSAU CRUISE PORT

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE ON A FOOL’S ERRAND

MAKING IT EASIER FOR FOLK TO DO BUSINESS IN THE BAHAMAS

A FORMAL FAREWELL TO HON. GEORGE A SMITH

A MESSAGE OF HATE FROM AN FNM THUG: CATS AND DOGS

WHAT’S WITH CASSIUS STUART

Fred Mitchell With Classmates

MITCHELL AT THE PARIS SUMMIT

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR ALL PENSIONERS

PIA FIXES MINNIS’ BUSINESS FOR HIM

THE HAITIAN MEETING JUST SHORT OF SUCCESS

THE FOREIGN INVESTORS DON’T WANT TO PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE

THE QUESTION OF THE NASSAU CRUISE PORT

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE ON A FOOL’S ERRAND

MAKING IT EASIER FOR FOLK TO DO BUSINESS IN THE BAHAMAS

A FORMAL FAREWELL TO HON. GEORGE A SMITH

A MESSAGE OF HATE FROM AN FNM THUG: CATS AND DOGS

Facebook-f Instagram