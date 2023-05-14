WHERE ARE THE FNM WOMEN AND THEIR OUTRAGE NOW

Stories have abounded for years that Adrian Gibson, the embattled Long Island MP, was a woman beater but no one could ever come up with the proof. Now it is in black and white when in his attempt to stop his trial in the Supreme Court on bribery charges, revealed the evidence. The result was the Crown produced evidence by affidavit of his former live in girlfriend Alexandria Mackey that he choked her, suffocated her and tried to gouge her eyes out. So you remember a few weeks ago there were these charges against an unnamed PLP MP that he raped his live-in girlfriend. All the women’s groups especially the FNM Women’s Association held a press conference and said here must be an investigation in the matter. But guess what not a word from them since that headline about Adrian Gibson appeared in the press. The cat gat the FNM women’s tongues.