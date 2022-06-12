Whit Sunday And Monday In Grand Bahama

After evensong at Ascension Anglican Church with T’Sean Mott, Foreign Service Officer, Fred Mitchell MP, Archdeacon Earle Hepburn and Jermaine Davis. 5 June 2022

Fred Mitchell with T’Sean Mott and Jermaine Davis of the Foreign Service at the Lucayan National Park in Freeport, Grand Bahama. 6 June 2022

Fred Mitchell MP joining Ministers Ginger Moxey, Obie Wilchcombe and Sen Kirk Russell at West End reviewing tropical storm damage. 5 June 2022.

Fred Mitchell MP visiting the Rev Edmund Munroe and his wife Pastor Erica Munroe at the rebranded Holmes Rock Chapel now known as Inspirational Global Ministries (IMG) I’m Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama. 5 June 2022 with T’Sean Mott, Foreign Service Officer and Jermaine Davis, Foreign Service Officer.