WHO IS PAYING FOR MINNIS TRIPS AROUND THE ISLANDS?

The Prime Minister’s schedule shows that he travelled to Matthew Town, Inagua on Christmas Day 25 December 2020. He arrived there in the late afternoon and spent two nights. Early this morning 27 December 2020, he and his party departed for a Mayaguana where they will spend a few hours and then head back to Nassau. On the trip, his wife Mrs. Patricia Minnis, a close business friend who finds the money for his campaign and that man’s wife. He will also have three staff members with him. We want to know who is paying for this stuff which is nothing to do with official travel but everything to do with outright campaigning for the FNM.