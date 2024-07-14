WILLIAM TRUBDRIDGE TRASHES LONG ISLAND

William Trubridge, describes himself in a long public letter as the Director of Vertical Blue. He is also a resident of Long Island of longstanding. So this letter appears in the public domain in which he trashes the government of The Bahamas for not supplying the infrastructure for him be able to carry out his diving promotion which he does every year in the blue hole in Dean’s in Long Island. He claims that despite his best efforts he could not sustain it or continue because the infrastructure is so poor and is deteriorating. The letter appeared without warning and the Minister of Tourism was not aware of any issues. This is yet another example of The Bahamas becoming a punching bag for people who claim they love us but when they have a simple private grief, they trash us and project that as public policy failings. We all know that infrastructure is a challenge in the more remote islands. In fact it’s a challenge everywhere. The Dean’s Blue Hole Road is a private road not a public road. He has been conducting his private operation to promote the dive all these years with the bad road and nothing happened dramatically from last year to this, in the infrastructure. You ask oneself what then is driving it. People should really think twice before doing this because all this does is inflict damage on our brand. It doesn’t help the infrastructure. Mr. Trubridge could easily have ventured out to the Ministry of Tourism and offered a PPP to fix the instant issues but instead, he chose to trash the destination, throwing the baby out with the bathwater.