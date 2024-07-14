A Banquet For Stalwart Mario Simms In Long Island

A fine time was had by all on 12 July 2024 to honour Captain Mario Simms, a good and great man from Long Island and the tiny settlement of Simms, for his community work and political activism. The banquet was held at the Stella Maris Inn in Long Island. It was headlined by the presence of the Men’s Branch of the PLP, Fred Mitchell, PLP Chairman, and Philip Smith, former MP for North Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador. Mavis Knowles and Terance Carroll, Branch Chairs for the North and South Branches of the PLP in Long Island, hosted the event. The photos are by Calvin Brown Jr. RBDF