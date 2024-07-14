The PM’s Gift To Exuma Student Pablo Smith

Fred Mitchell joined Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper MP for Exuma at the home of Pablo Smith to deliver a gift from Prime Minister Philip Davis of a brand new Yamaha saxophone. It is a reward from the PM for getting entry into the class of 2028 at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Best wishes to Mr Smith and his family including his parents Mr and Mrs Randolph and Ivannia Smith and their younger son Adiel. With Chief Councillor Kendal McPhee and Administrator Earl Campbell. Photo by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF