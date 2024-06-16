A BRAND NEW ENERGY POLICY

From the Bahamas Information Services:

June 13, 2024

Contribution by Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis to Budget Debate 2024/2025 in the House of Assembly, June 12, 2024 — to the theme, “Changing the Status Quo, Changing Lives.”

In her presentation, Minister Coleby-Davis stated the comprehensive plan to tackle and resolve the current energy crisis comprises these reforms:



1 – Building of utility-scale solar power in the Family Islands

2 – Expansion of solar projects on New Providence

3 – Modernization of the Electricity Grid and Transmission and Distribution Network for New Providence, through a joint- venture partnership between BPL and Island Grid

4 – Transforming Energy Generation through LNG Implementation in New Providence, and

5 – Equity Rate Adjustment