WE ARE GOING TO HONOUR MARIO SIMMS

The Men’s Branch of the Progressive Liberal Party will make its annual visit to Long Island to honour the memory of Sir Henry Milton Taylor, founder of the Progressive Liberal Party at his grave in Clarence Town, Long Island on 11 July 2024, then go to the north to honour Mario Simms the businessman and supporter of the PLP at a special banquet at the Stella Maris Inn 12 July 2024. Tickets are 25 dollars. We invite all who can to attend. The ceremony at the grave of Sir Henry will take place on The tickets are going fast.