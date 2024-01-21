A COMMITMENT TO CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM

The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell spoke at the Organization Of American States at the Permanent Council to respond to the Election Observers Report on The Bahamas and its general election of 2021. The report was presented formally to the OAS on Wednesday 17 January 2024. The Government accepted the report and made observations on the following: campaign finance reform, boundaries, access of women to elections with those who are disabled, access to the courts for electoral justice.