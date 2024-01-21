THE BAHAMAS TO GO TO ICJ OVER BLACK LIST

The Attorney General Ryan Pinder told a Central Bank conference on Money Laundering meeting in Nassau last week on 18 January 2024 that hard upon a UN report that the right to be free strangulation of national finances was a human right, The Bahamas was seeking to bring a case in the International Court of Justice at the Hague to change the attacks by the European Union on The Bahamas Financial Services Sector. The Bahamas is also working at the UN on a worldwide tax treaty, to stop the EU from abrogating unto itself the ability to regulate the tax policies of independent countries. These are all good moves but the EU continues its oppression without let or hindrance.