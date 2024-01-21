REVERSING THE TAX ON BOATS REGISTRATION

There was a 1000 per cent increase in boat registration fees from fiscal 22/23 to 23/24. This was announced in the Budget Statement of last year. The Cabinet agreed that the increase was wrong and ordered it to be reversed. Despite those instructions, seven months into the fiscal year, nothing was done by the Ministry of Finance to reverse it. The political damage had to be inflicted by the fishing community, and protests mounted before something was actually done. And it’s still not done, just a suspension and a promise to be done. In any event the fishing community seemed satisfied that they do not have to pay. The PLP is the only institution that can stop us from winning again. We will not win again, if we cannot get the public administration under control.