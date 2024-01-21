CRIME STILL THE TOPIC DU JOUR

The murders continue to mount every day in The Bahamas, mainly in New Providence. There are at last count 14 murders for the year up to 19 January 2024. The press says that this is twice what it was this time last year. That does not bode well. The Prime Minister addressed the country last week with a raft of measures aimed at stemming the tide of homicides. The public expects it to work instantly but this is not possible given the fact that it was long in coming. Nevertheless, the Opposition FNM’s Michael Pintard was trying to have his cake and eat it too. They denounced the Prime Minister’s measures as the same old same old, but then started to take them apart on civil liberties grounds, that they were too intrusive. The National Security Minister Wayne Munroe warned the public that is calling for tougher measures that intrusion into civil liberties is the price paid for tougher measures. Meanwhile, the murders continue.