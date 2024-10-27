A Final Greeting For Baroness Patricia Scotland

In 2014 as the then Foreign Minister of The Bahamas, I committed our country to support Baroness Patricia Scotland for the job of Secretary General of the Commonwealth. She won against unrelenting opposition. I was pleased to be there to support her in a brutal campaign for re election to the job in 2022. Now her term comes to an end in Apia, Samoa at the Heads of Government meeting. Congratulations on a job well done. Wish you well.

Fred Mitchell MP

Foreign Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

22 October 2024