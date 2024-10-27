Diplomatic Relations Officially With Samoa

Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas and Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’ Afa agree to diplomatic relations between the two countries in advance of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting being hosted by Samoa in their capital Apia. The two countries have agreed to work on the issues of climate change and reparatory justice. 22 October 2024. Joining our Prime Minister in Apia were Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister and Jerusa Ali Director General.