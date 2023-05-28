A JURY SAYS POLICE MURDERED A MAN

Tribune photo of family celebrating jury verdict

On 26 December 2021 Azario Major lost his life in a hail of bullets all fired by the police.  From the start, the questions were asked about the death.  Most people believed that the police intentionally killed the man without justification. The matter finally came before the coroner last week and the jury decided that the death was a homicide.  The Acting Commissioner of Police Learmond Delaveaux said that the matter now goes to the DPP for a determination as to whether charges will be brought.  The family of Mr. Major said that they feel vindicated.

