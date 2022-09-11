A MISSTEP ON DOMES IN ABACO

It seems that domes are still controversial in Abaco. You know those round white houses that people made a lot of noise about when Hubert Minnis, the then competent authority and Prime Minister, spent 6 million of our hard earned tax dollars to put people in temporary shelters in Abaco after Hurricane Dorian. Well those domes have now become the object of affection of many. The Government, not sure which agency, moved to destroy them, and remove them from the scene and replace them with proper housing and rehouse people in those proper houses. That did not go over well with the public either at large or in Abaco. The PLP allowed the debate to be framed in such a way that it looked like it was cavalier. This then required the Office of the Prime Minister to weigh in on why and how it was done. One was being used as a bar, another as a brothel. They had to go. The MP for North Abaco John Pinder who is PLP, did not like it and said so publicly and then the lady who runs the disaster relief authority Denalee Penn said she wasn’t for it either. Uh Oh!