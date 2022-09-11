DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Former Foreign Minister Senator Darren Henfield, who now describes himself as the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs was in the press last week sounding off on Haiti.  This came after there was a report of an alleged kidnapping of a Haitian employee at the embassy in Haiti of The Bahamas.  Darren Henfield who had nothing to say that we can remember when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs, has suddenly got his tongue back from the cat that stole it while he was Minister, and the political lap dog of Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.  Since Senator Henfield is a  preacher perhaps he should follow the advice of the chapter in Proverbs that says, there is a time to be silent.  Now is one of those times. He couldn’t build one home in Abaco while he was Minister but has plenty of advice now on what we must do about Haiti. Sad

This Week's Posts

THE QUEEN DIES, SO WHAT?

OLD PRINCE CHARLES NOW KING CHARLES: AT 73 GETS A JOB

THE PRIME MINISTER HAS A NEW TITLE

THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

DUANE SANDS AND HUBERT MINNIS POOT THEIR FOOT IN IT

DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

This Month's Posts

THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

DUANE SANDS AND HUBERT MINNIS POOT THEIR FOOT IN IT

DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

A MISSTEP ON DOMES IN ABACO

Mitchell And McIntosh In Mayaguana

Mitchell And McIntosh In Crooked Island

Mitchell And McIntosh In  Acklins Is

Mitchell And McIntosh In Inagua

Fred Mitchell at the Admiral Ferguson High School in Crooked Is

Fred Mitchell Meeting with community leaders in Crooked Island

Fred Mitchell interviewed on the 1st anniversary of the PLP being elected to power

THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

DUANE SANDS AND HUBERT MINNIS POOT THEIR FOOT IN IT

DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

A MISSTEP ON DOMES IN ABACO

Mitchell And McIntosh In Mayaguana

Facebook-f Instagram