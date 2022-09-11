DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

Former Foreign Minister Senator Darren Henfield, who now describes himself as the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs was in the press last week sounding off on Haiti. This came after there was a report of an alleged kidnapping of a Haitian employee at the embassy in Haiti of The Bahamas. Darren Henfield who had nothing to say that we can remember when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs, has suddenly got his tongue back from the cat that stole it while he was Minister, and the political lap dog of Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. Since Senator Henfield is a preacher perhaps he should follow the advice of the chapter in Proverbs that says, there is a time to be silent. Now is one of those times. He couldn’t build one home in Abaco while he was Minister but has plenty of advice now on what we must do about Haiti. Sad