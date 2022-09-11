DUANE SANDS AND HUBERT MINNIS POOT THEIR FOOT IN IT

The Tribune’s headline of Thursday 8 September 2022, hours before the Queen died, was that Dr Duane Sands, the Chairman of the FNM, was busy giving advice to the Government on how to protect tourists from shark attacks. This comes from unsubstantiated but widely circulated reports in the press that a tourist had gone diving on 7 September 2022 in waters off Green Cay in New Providence and ended up being attacked by what they said was a bull shark and dying. What the facts are, we do not know. Let’s make it clear that any death is unfortunate and sad but the question in the scheme of things, you have to ask yourself, is whether the FNM Chairman has his priories set right. The death of a tourist by an alleged shark attack becomes the fodder for grabbing newspaper headlines. Last year and this year there were four deaths of young Bahamian fishermen from the bends, a disease which you get from coming up from the ocean depths too quickly. No one heard a word from Duane Sands. What is more is that last year, he was still in Government and give five years ago he was the Minister of Health. Yet this year when the last death occurred, we discovered that there is not one working decompression chamber in The Bahamas. And Dr. Duane Sands was silent when those men died. Just saying. Dr. Sands also said that the Minnis era was over, repeating what Hubert Minnis himself said about former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, just after he ( Dr Minnis ) took over the FNM. Problem is Hubert Minnis was in the press two days before Dr. Sands saying that the PLP has done nothing in one year. Both Dr. Sands and Dr. Minnis are delusional. Dr. Minnis doesn’t know the orifice in his posterior from the potholes on the Base Road.