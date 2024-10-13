A NEW SENATOR JOINS THE RANKS

There is a group of young women in their 30s and 40s who are taking over the management of The Bahamas. They are well educated, well dressed, better than that, well put together, and have a sense of themselves, a sense of what it is to struggle and respond and to defend their cause.

The latest public examples of this are the new Senator Ja’Ann Major and Toni Seymour the new CEO at BPL and Christina Alston the Chair of BPL

At the Doris Johnon Senior High School at their honours pinning ceremony, a woman Raquel Miller spoke. She is formerly in compliance and is now an executive assistant for Blue Lagoon. She is well dressed, well put together, well spoken, ambitious and knows where she is headed.

Before them you had JoBeth Coleby Davis and Pia Glover Rolle in the Cabinet..

This is the new class of black women who are one day going to lead the country. All eyes are now on Kamala Harris in the United States, if she gets to lead over there. Look out Bahamas.

The question one asks is where are the men in all of this?

This is going to be a constant question going forward. The men will soon be the object of a new saying in The Bahamas: behind every good woman is a good man. Reversing the saying behind every good man is a good woman.

