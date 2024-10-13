A PROFILE OF SENATOR JA’ANN MAJOR

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, presented the Instrument of Appointment as Senator to Ms. Ja’Ann Michella Major, 10 October 2024 at Government House.

In her remarks, Senator Major noted: “My story is the Bahamian story. It’s a story of facing life’s struggles with strength, finding hope in the darkest moments, and never giving up on the promise of a better tomorrow. It’s a journey of resilience, one that mirrors the experience of so many Bahamians who work tirelessly to provide for their families, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the growth of our beloved nation. Today, as I accept this role as senator, I do so with a profound sense of gratitude and a commitment to honour the values and strength of the Bahamian people.”

-30-