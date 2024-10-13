THE HURRICANE COMES AND GOES

For the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama hurricane Milton on Thursday 10 October 204 threatened to be a bad dream or a nightmare. You take your pick. They all remember Dorian and the havoc it created five years ago. Thankfully as Milton passed to the north of The Bahamas, we barely got fifty miles per hours winds and well there was lots of rain. No one lost their lives and the structures all survived the battering. Thank goodness. This is becoming an all too familiar story for us, these hurricanes.