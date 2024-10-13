HELPLESS PARENTS AND DEPENDENT STUDENTS

As the hurricane promised a close shave by The Bahamas last week and directly over central Florida where many Bahamians are in school, parents started calling franticly asking what was a silly question, given the obvious emergency coming. What should they do? What do you mean what should you do? The local authorities told the local population to leave town. Flee! Next question was: would The Bahamas government supply a plane for the students to get home? Answer no. Why should the government have done so? There were normal commercial flights available from multiple ports in Florida to The Bahamas. The PLP spoiled the population by arranging these airlift flights from Jamaica in pre hurricane conditions. Those were unnecessary because Jamaica like the United States is perfectly capable of managing any emergency there but the government did it. Now when the least emergency happens, suddenly parents and children are helpless and don’t know what to do. Interesting.