A STUPID STORY ABOUT THE BAHAMAS FROM BLOOMBERG

There is a story doing the rounds by Bloomberg, written by Stephen Mihm about The Bahamas and condemning the country for its supposed history and connecting that to the FTX collapse. His theory is that as soon as people saw that the business of FTX was moving to The Bahamas, they should have known better since according to Mr. Mihm The Bahamas has always been a haven for illegality and piracy. He then went on to list the examples from our past of piracy, rum running, gambling, and salvaging ships on the rocks. Mr. Mihm should have remained mum because he has left himself and his country open to the same scrutiny. Presumably, Mr. Mihm is an American. So one wonders what conclusions are we to draw from the following bits of its history: a group of refugees fled their home in Europe came to another continent, met some people in possession of the land who welcomed them and gave them shelter. They then proceeded to take the land and murder its inhabitants, pushing them into reservations, which today has been called by some genocide. Then after those people were relegated to a confined status, the treaties with them broken time and again, the same group brought by force African slaves to the continent to work for them for free in a republic which they founded claiming that all men are created equal. They did not free those people until 200 years or so later but proceeded to relegate them to second class status, prevent them from voting, from participating in the economy and killing them in record numbers across their country for reasons unknown. That killing and relegation continues today. So we ask Mr. Mihm what conclusion are we to draw about the United States of America because of that?