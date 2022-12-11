WILL THE TRIBUNE NOW APPOINT A BAHAMIAN?

The Tribune announced on 6 December 2022 that its Managing Editor Eugene Duffy died in the United Kingdom, his home country.  The paper has not had a  Bahamian Managing Editor since few people can remember.  The Bahamas governments including the PLP have been at fault for agreeing to grant them a work permit for something that a Bahamian can perform. There is a glass ceiling in The Tribune.  If you are Bahamian and want the job of Managing Editor, you need not apply.  Let’s see if they change their pattern of prejudicial behaviour this time and give a Bahamian the job.

