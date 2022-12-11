THE CUBA CARICOM SUMMIT

The Leaders of Caricom and Cuba from left to right: Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Miguel Diaz Canel, President of Cuba, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname and Chairman of Caricom, Carla Barnett Secretary General Caricom, Juan Antonio Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize, Dr, Terence Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts, Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, Paul Chet Greene, Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and Chair of COFCOR, Jean Victor Geneus, Foreign Minister of Haiti, Kamina Johnson Smith, Foreign Minister of Jamaica, Paula Gopee–Scoon, Ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago, Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister of The Bahamas.

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel was in Barbados for the Eighth Cuba/Caricom Summit. The date of the summit 6 December 2022 was proximate to the date when the four Caricom independent states in 1972 Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana signed diplomatic relations with Cuba in the face of the Cold War and pressure from the United States not to do so. The Bahamas signed diplomatic relations 48 years ago on 30 November 1974. Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister, represented the Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Here is the declaration adopted by the Heads of Government:

We, the Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Republic of Cuba, meeting in Bridgetown, Barbados, on the occasion of the Eighth CARICOM-Cuba Summit to commemorate with much joy and satisfaction the Fiftieth Anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with the independent States of CARICOM and Cuba and the Twentieth Anniversary of CARICOM-Cuba Day;

Proud of our shared Caribbean identity and the strong and high level of bilateral and political and cooperative relations, strengthened by the agreements we have signed and through cooperation in international fora and mutual support for multilateral mechanisms that have permitted us to advance our respective national development agendas on behalf of our peoples on the basis of solidarity and complementarity;

Recalling with pride that Cuba was represented at the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas which established the Caribbean Community;

Recalling the Declarations of Havana (2002), Bridgetown (2005), Santiago de Cuba (2008), Port of Spain (2011), Havana (2014), Saint Mary’s (2017), and Virtual (2020);

Aware of the importance of continuing to work together, particularly to build economic and climate resilience towards the sustainable development of our countries and for inclusive, just and equitable societies, and to address our shared vulnerabilities as Small Island Developing States and countries with Low-lying coastal areas;

Deeply grieved by the loss of lives and concerned by the extensive socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases, and the devastating, more frequent and intense weather events that have worsened the multiple crises faced by mankind today;

Conscious that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the systemic failures of the international financial architecture, including the lack of access to development financing and inadequate solutions to address unsustainable debt for small and vulnerable countries, and middle-income countries, and underscoring the urgency for a comprehensive and integrated approach to support the countries of the Caribbean;

Acknowledging with gratitude the medical support to CARICOM Member States from the Government of Cuba to bolster health systems and save lives, including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Acknowledging also that CARICOM Member States had provided support to the Government of Cuba in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of solidarity and mutual cooperation;

Highlighting the importance of redoubling our efforts to improve the productivity, infrastructure, air and sea connectivity of our countries, as well as to expand our economic and trade ties, through the implementation of the Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement between CARICOM and Cuba;

Recalling the importance of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) as mechanisms for concertation, political dialogue, coordination and the promotion of unity in the region;

Reaffirming our commitment to continue preserving the environmental integrity of the Caribbean Sea and strengthening cooperation within the ACS so as to advance the wellbeing of our peoples;

and

Reaffirming the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed in Havana in January 2014 and its objectives to assure the security and well-being of the Latin American and Caribbean people.

We therefore: