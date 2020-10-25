A Visit To West End

Senator Fred Mitchell in West End, Grand Bahama, visiting the home and business establishment of the Smith family, mother Karen and daughter Shericka on the waterfront. Excellent. 18 October 2020
Senator Fred Mitchell after mass at St Mary Magdalene in West End, Grand Bahama with Rev Fr Oswald Pinder 18 October 2020.

