Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Menu
Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Search
A Visit To West End
October 25, 2020
2:05 pm
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Senator Fred Mitchell in West End, Grand Bahama, visiting the home and business establishment of the Smith family, mother Karen and daughter Shericka on the waterfront. Excellent. 18 October 2020
Senator Fred Mitchell after mass at St Mary Magdalene in West End, Grand Bahama with Rev Fr Oswald Pinder 18 October 2020.
Prev
Previous
Farewell Courtenay Strachan
Next
The Lockdown Is Stopping The PLP’s Campaign
Next
This Week's Posts
The Speaker Loses It
Rest In Peace Retired ACP Allan Gibson
Foolish Decision By Privvy Council
Brave’s Opportunity To Succeed
PLP Getting Closer To Choosing Candidates
The Punch Attacks Peter Turnquest
Facebook-f
Instagram