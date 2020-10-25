The Lockdown Is Stopping The PLP’s Campaign

PLP Campaigners have been out in the streets trying to ensure that voters are apprised of the PLP’s policies and programmes for the various areas and to give aspirants a chance to show off their wares. Now the lockdown in New Providence and Abaco has come that has shut down the ability of the party to move around. The lockdowns have not been successful so the question many have asked is why are they continuing. Many people believe that it is precisely to stop the PLP from moving around New Providence and the country.